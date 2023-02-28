The MCU could pay off one of its oldest easter eggs with the addition of Human Torch

We’re still two years out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s take on the Fantastic Four, meaning we have about the same amount of time left to continue fielding the cries for a cameo from one of the cerulean-clad superheroes, to say nothing of those relentless Reed Richards casting rumors.

We’re not here to talk about that Human Torch, though, even if such a cameo would no doubt be welcomed with open arms. Indeed, with r/marvelstudios bringing attention to one of the MCU’s earliest Easter Eggs back in Captain America: The First Avenger, Reddit’s collective imagination has run wild with ideas for Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, and among the earliest heroes to ever come out of Marvel Comics.

For those of you not in the know, Hammond is an android that was first created by a robotics professor by the name of Phineas T. Horton, who inadvertently granted him his pyrokinetic abilities. The android would go on to have quite an array of adventures, most notably with Captain America and Namor during some escapades on World War II-era Earth.

It wasn’t long, then, when responders began dreaming of an Invaders solo project, even if it simply took the form of a What If…? episode.

One particular sleuth amongst the commenters pointed out that Quantumania‘s post-credits scene could very well be leading up to a Jim Hammond appearance as well; with all the time and space shenanigans going on with the Multiverse Saga, a WWII-era hero wouldn’t be out of place.

It eventually got to a point where users had to get brought back to Earth, even if such imagination should be staunchly encouraged.

It would no doubt make for one of the longest-running payoffs the MCU has ever seen if it brought Jim Hammond into the fold, and if Kevin Feige’s wish comes true and we get another century of Marvel films, we’re sure the studio will land on him eventually.