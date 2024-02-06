‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ release date, trailer, cast, and more

Remember at the end of cult classic RocknRolla when Guy Ritchie promised us a sequel? It has been over 15 years, and still no delivery on that promise.

Recommended Videos

But for whatever it’s worth, Ritchie’s film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare looks pretty cool too. Known for his specific brand of crime capers and Sherlock Holmes films, the title seems exactly within his purview. But surprisingly enough, Ritchie did not invent the title of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare. This idea was coined during World War II and assigned to a specific sect of spies in England set to disrupt the German’s activities while ignoring previously established rules of engagement. In true Ritchie form, the film looks to be equal parts violent and clever, with just a hint of outlandish behavior.

Photo via Dan Smith/Lionsgate

Not a man to rest on his laurels, Ritchie makes movies almost as fast as we can watch them. In 2023, he released The Covenant, a harrowing indictment of how interpreters were abandoned when the American government pulled troops from Afghanistan.

In the same year, he directed the significantly more lighthearted film, Operation Fortune. 2024 will also get the Ritchie treatment when The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare reaches the masses. Distributed by Lionsgate, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare premieres on April 19.

What is The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare about?

With such a mouthful of a title, many viewers may be catching themselves wondering what exactly Ritchie’s new film is even about. The true events which the film is inspired by can give you a hint. At the height of World War II, UK Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, created a secret ops team whose entire purpose was to play dirty in the world of war. Ian Fleming — who wrote the James Bond books — was famously part of the group and set off to take out Nazis by any means necessary.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a fictionalized account of these events, which is Ritchie’s sweet spot. With the freedom to not create a straight biopic where details are paramount, the director can instead invent and show outrageous and hilarious events for which he is known. As the trailer indicates, the film includes a ragtag group of soldiers who are arguably so out of their minds, that they are the only ones who can get this mission done as intended.

Who is cast in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

Photo via Dan Smith/Lionsgate

Ritchie has aligned himself with many prominent actors in the past, but he seems to be outdoing even his high standards in this upcoming film. The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is full of impressive performers whose stars are shining the brightest in the current moment. Most notable is Henry Cavill, fresh off of his departure from the Netflix debacle, The Witcher. Leaving the series — and losing out on James Bond — seemed to be in his best interest as he leads the film in the role of team leader, Gus March-Phillips.

He and Ritchie previously world together in the 2015 film, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., but this role is an entirely different flavor. March-Phillips marches to the beat of his own drum, so to speak, which is exactly why he is chosen for this mission. He enlists a team just as wild as he is to do a job that needs doing.

Also on the squad is Alan Ritchson as Anders Lassen. Ritchson has had success in recent years in The Hunger Games and Fast & the Furious franchises, but his big claim to fame is the titular character in Prime Video’s Reacher. Depicting the character as author Lee Child truly intended, seemed to give the actor the traction he needed. He is among many famous performers that make up the ensemble.

Also included in the cast are Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, and Eiza Gonzalez in unspecified roles. Inglourious Basterds’ own Til Schweiger is featured on the cast list who stole the show in the Quentin Tarantino film as the German-born Nazi hunter, Hugo Stiglitz. It is unclear if he will play a similar role in this film.

Babs Olusanmokun makes a brief appearance in the trailer. After significant roles in Marvel’s The Defenders, Dune, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we can only hope the film knows well enough to showcase his talents. And last but certainly not least, the other big name in the film is Cary Elwes. More prominent in genre fare, such as the Saw franchise and Black Christmas in recent years, it is about time The Princess Bride actor returns to the mainstream.

It goes without saying that this cast list is an embarrassment of wealth in the best possible sense. Everyone included in the cast has been acting juggernauts in their own right. We can only assume they will support a movie that is a worthy addition to the Ritchie filmography.