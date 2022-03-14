‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ reigns at the Annie Awards

Netflix has dominated this weekend’s 2022 Annie Awards taking home multiple awards for their animated family film The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

The movie, which was released back in Nov. 2021, took home eight different awards including one of the biggest honors, i.e., the Best Animated Feature award. This makes it the second Sony animated film to win in the category after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Alongside the Best Feature victory, The Mitchells vs. The Machines also received awards for its best direction and writing by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Abbi Jacobson’s performance as Katie Mitchell won the Voice Acting award. while the film also bagged awards in the Production Design, Character Design, Editing, and Animated Effects categories.

In the last few years, it has become something like a tradition that the production that earns the award for Best Animated Feature at the Annie Awards, takes home the Oscar award in the category as well. Seeing that The Mitchells vs. The Machines dominated this year’s Annie Awards, it’s now a top contender amongst the nominees at the upcoming Academy Awards as well.

Netflix also performed well in the TV categories with the League of Legends’ series Arcane taking home nine awards overall, thus beating out the competition in all of the categories it was nominated for.

Other Netflix series — Maya and the Three and Ada Twist, Scientist — also won multiple awards. Netflix dominating the Annie Awards is further proof that streamer’s animated offerings continue to perform well in comparison to other platforms.