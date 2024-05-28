The ‘Moana 2’ plot, explained 

Almost a decade after the release of Moana, Disney finally confirmed that the highly acclaimed animated movie will be getting a sequel. Evidently, the sequel bug is still very much alive within the House of Mouse. Nonetheless, the release date for Moana 2 was finally announced, alongside a new poster and a trailer announcement.

While the first film was a worthwhile coming-of-age epic, Moana’s story is about to take an even more adventurous turn. There’s a whole world to explore beyond Motonui, and thankfully, she’s not alone. The pompous, yet lovable demigod Maui’s right there with her.

What is the plot of Moana 2?

While the full details of the plot of Moana 2 aren’t known yet, some hints have been given as to what the movie will be about. Set three years after the events of Moana, the sequel will follow Moana, now chief of her village, and Maui as they set off on another adventure deep into the seas of Oceania.

According to the synopsis released by The Walt Disney Company, this sequel will see Moana and Maui “on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.” The synopsis also revealed that the pair will be traveling with a new crew, and that Moana will face dangers on the sea unlike any she has ever experienced.

Disney Plus, Dwayne Johnson, and Auli’i Cravalho revealed the release date for Moana 2 on a joint Instagram post, alongside a trailer announcement and a new poster. The poster featured Maui’s hook and a boat oar forming the shape of the number 2. A theatrical release date of November 27, 2024 was written at the bottom of the poster.

The caption of the post also announced that a new trailer will be released on May 29, 2024. Both Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will be reprising their roles in the sequel as Moana and Maui respectively. However, despite the announcement of the sequel coming months ago, and a release date now confirmed, other cast members have not been announced yet.

So far, the only cast members that have been confirmed for the sequel are Cravalho and Johnson. Behind the scenes, Dave Derrick Jr. will be joining the crew as the director, replacing John Musker and Ron Clements. Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i are returning as composers and songwriters for the movie, however, Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be returning as a songwriter.

