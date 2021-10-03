The MonsterVerse Confirmed Loch Ness Monster As A Titan

Scotland’s most famous mythological creature has long since become a part of the public consciousness, with intrepid monster hunters dedicating their entire lives to discovering the beast dwelling in the depth of Loch Ness, while it even yielded a fairly terrible 1996 family film starring Ted Danson as a skeptical scientist.

For decades, the debate about whether or not Nessie is real has raged on, even if many purported ‘sightings’ have been debunked as hoaxes. The scientific community obviously isn’t buying it, but the monster has been a massive boon for tourism in the local area, with gift shops and museums dotted around Loch Ness.

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s MonsterVerse is still basking in the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, but we know that there’s more blockbuster creature features to come. Could the Loch Ness Monster end up factoring into a future installment? Quite possibly, after ScreenRant discovered that Godzilla: King of the Monsters confirmed it as a Titan.

A map briefly glimpsed in the movie lists the names and locations of all known Titans on Earth, and one code-named Leviathan just so happens to reside in Loch Ness. It isn’t overtly mentioned onscreen, but the novelization explores things further by offering that Nessie can access a Hollow Earth entry point to travel the world, explaining why sightings happen on such an irregular basis.

The Loch Ness Monster is officially canon as part of a multi-billion franchise, and even gets a backstory for good measure, so it can’t be ruled out that the urban legend could be seen on the big screen eventually.