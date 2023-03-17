The most ambitious Marvel theory yet predicts the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man universe will collide in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel fans are swinging in with yet another crazy, albeit possible, theory that explains how the Sony Spider-Man universe and the MCU could crossover in the upcoming Secret Wars movie.

Seeing the SSU characters share the screen with other MCU characters would truly be a sight to behold and it’s entirely possible given the nature of the multiverse. We’ve already seen Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield team up with Tom Holland in No Way Home. Fans on the Marvel Theories subreddit have already begun speculating at exactly how the two studios could pull it off and it’s a pretty solid plan.

The post refers to totems, which are essentially individuals who have been selected to possess arachnid powers. They are connected to the web of life and it means that in all universes, there has to be a Spider-Person. Morbius director, Daniel Espinosa has already confirmed that Sony will be exploring the idea of spider-totems in its films.

The web of life connects past, present, future and other dimensions and Madame Web is very in-tune with the web. As Sony is pushing forward with its Madame Web movie, it seems likely we’ll be learning more about the web of life. This connection could be used to bring characters from Sony’s universe into the MCU for the Secret Wars.

Fellow theorists agreed and even gave more reasons as to why this would tie in perfectly with what the MCU is currently doing.

But could we actually see this happen? It’s no secret that Sony has done all it can to place its films in the MCU in an attempt to ride the wave of success Disney has seen. The two studios could well be in talks regarding the possibility right now. It worked out well for both in 2021, so it would make sense to bring more beloved characters into the Secret Wars.