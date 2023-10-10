The most comforting horror movies, according to Reddit

When you think of comfort movies, the last category that should be on your mind is probably horror — especially given the genre’s overabundance of all things gore and maniacal violence.

And yet, it’s those ever-captivating qualities in particular which keep the horror-loving masses thirsty for more. From the enticing slasher suspense in The Strangers to the blood-curdling siren of Silent Hill, the horror community has appropriately adopted some of these spooktacular flicks as comfort watches.

Of course, when you think about the fact that butcher knife slices and ghostly hauntings feel like the farthest things from the definition of “comfort,” it almost feels insanely odd that these movies would be regarded in such a way. Then again, far be it from me as a die-hard horror fan to judge what other members of the community deem as their own personal choice for comfort and security.

This specific subject matter was discussed in the r/horror subreddit, where a sea of commenters crowded the reply section with a variety of comfort-inducing horror features. One of the movies nominated was Jennifer’s Body, so perhaps that reasoning can be packed up by moviegoers enjoying watching Megan Fox as a high-schooler who takes pride in murdering her male classmates.

In another thought-provoking reply, one Redditor insisted that a collection of long-standing franchises such as Scream, Saw, and the Final Destination movies are their own personal first stop for all things comfort. Alongside those franchises, commenters have insisted that movies such as It Follows, Ready or Not, and The Thing are the absolute definition of comfort. And, you know what? I can’t help but agree.