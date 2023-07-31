The most insane parallel of literal feet between ‘Barbie’ and ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is more eerie than you think

When it comes to the widespread cinematic landscape, there are often more times than not where two separate movies from completely opposing genres feature a moment where individual frames can be seen as a parallel. Of course, when you think about Greta Gerwig’s fantasy extravaganza Barbie and Lee Cronin’s spine-tingling gorefest Evil Dead Rise, you don’t exactly get the immediate feeling that both films are going to harbor a similar moment — but indeed they do.

Over on Twitter — where film parallels are often pointed out, carefully dissected, and wholly admired — user @fuertecito pointed out a particular foot parallel between both movies that’s honestly more eerie than you might think. In the post, @fuertecito placed two images side-by-side — one of which showcased an undead-esque glimpse of a foot from Evil Dead Rise, while the other displayed Margot Robbie’s pointed foot in Barbie.

Evil Dead Rise (Lee Cronin) / Barbie (Greta Gerwig) pic.twitter.com/wJCYcKNoM7 — Pedro J. García (@fuertecito) July 29, 2023

Unsurprisingly, several commenters in the aforementioned thread insisted that the outlined parallel should come as no surprise, seeing as these are the two most important movies of the year — at least in the eyes of internet users. Plus, when you stop and think about how each individual movie features a significant leading female character, then perhaps the parallel makes total sense after all.

One thing is for certain: known feet enthusiast Quentin Tarantino surely passed up the golden opportunity to direct — if not, at least be involved in — both of these movies, and to be up-close-and-center for each of those foot shots. Well, you win some and you lose some.