The Munsters’ Iconic House Takes Shape In Rob Zombie’s Latest BTS Photos

The iconic house from The Munsters is coming alive once again thanks to director Rob Zombie’s film adaptation of the classic ’60s TV show. Zombie shared on Instagram Thursday morning: “It’s a beautiful day in Budapest, and good old Mockingbird Lane is coming along perfectly. Who wouldn’t want to live here?”

The house is shaping up to be a broody Gothic-looking structure (pictured below), contrasting with the otherwise colorful suburban houses on the fictional lane. It was announced earlier this year that the House of 1,000 Corpses director would be taking a seat in the director’s chair for a reboot of the sitcom for Universal, with filming taking place primarily in Budapest.

Apparently a passion project for Zombie, The Munsters film has been something the musician has been trying to get off the ground for years. And although his style rings more gritty than humorous, we’re betting his labor of love might actually turn out to be an interesting take on the franchise.

Multiple outlets have reported about the rumored casting choices of the film, which name Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, the family’s vampiric matriarch, and Jeff Daniels as her Frankenstein Monster husband Herman. Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake and Casandra “Elvira” Peterson are also reportedly in the cast. However, those casting choices have yet to be confirmed by Zombie himself.

While no release date is currently set, multiple outlets have also reported that the movie is set to debut both in theaters and on Peacock. Again, this detail hasn’t been confirmed by the filmmaker.

In the meantime, you can watch The Munsters‘ original series on Peacock.