‘The Mutilator’ director returning for sequel to cult classic slasher

Calling all slasher fans; it’s time to pack your bags and prepare for a return to Atlantic Beach, North Carolina! That’s right, the 1984 classic horror film, The Mutilator is getting a sequel, and Buddy Cooper is slated to write and direct.

If you’ve not yet seen The Mutilator, you can watch it on AMC Plus, and it’s a can’t miss. When a young man accidentally kills his mother, the lives of those she leaves behind are changed forever, and things are never quite the same for Ed or his father, Big Ed.

The news was initially shared by Mad Monster Party yesterday, and while plot details are being kept under wraps, it has been confirmed that Buddy Cooper is back to direct and write the second chapter. The sequel is also set to star Terry Kiser and Damian Maffei, alongside Ruth Martinez and Bill Hitchcock.

Bloody Disgusting shared a quote from Alexander Taylor who is set to be taking on the score in the Mutilator sequel.

“I’m so honored and excited to be a part of The Mutilator franchise. One of the best parts of this is the fact that Buddy Cooper is back! It’s rare for a legacy film to have the original writer and director come back, so you know this is going to be special. Buddy and I already have some cool themes and wild ideas for the score.”

Filming on the Mutilator sequel is set to begin in 2022.