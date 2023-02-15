The Netflix sequel not a soul was asking for shocks the world by navigating a Top 10 spot in 57 nations

Netflix may not have any interest in renewing your favorite fantasy shows for additional seasons, but it will give the green light to sequels that not a soul was asking for. Then again, based on how rom-com second chapter Squared Love All Over Again has been faring since premiering this past Tuesday, maybe that’s a little wide of the mark.

Per FlixPatrol, director Filip Zylber’s frothy tale of love, loss, anger, and reconciliation has immediately cracked the Top 10 in no less than 57 nations. Even though the original hardly made a seismic splash in the cultural conversation, dropping the follow-up right around Valentine’s Day is about as obviously ingenious as marketing strategies can get.

Screengrab via Netflix

Strangely – or perhaps tellingly – Squared Love All Over Again didn’t manage to reach the upper echelons of the viewership rankings in several of Netflix’s biggest markets including the United States or the United Kingdom, nor did it secure the number one berth in any other nation than its native Poland, but an international success story is an international success story regardless of which way you want to cut it.

This time around, Adrianna Chlebicka’s Monika and Mateusz Banasiuk’s Stefan find their relationship beginning to crack when their differing professional trajectories end up creating conflict with what appeared to be a dovetailing personal life. Squared Love All Over Again doesn’t rock the boat when it comes to originality or avoiding formula, but the most romantic day of the year is clearly the perfect time to kick back and watch beautiful people doing standard rom-com things.