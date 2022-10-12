The new ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ poster doesn’t have the puppet you remember

It seems like Guillermo del Toro took creative liberties to ensure that his adaptation of Pinnochio is separate from Disney’s, as official posters for the upcoming animated film have dropped. And unlike other known depictions of this famous puppet, this one is something you haven’t seen before.

The poster featured a giant door with a large griffin-like creature on the other side. Meanwhile, a silhouette of Pinocchio is seen clearly, but without his face showing. This young boy is promoted to look different from what’s commonly seen in the media. Other versions of the famous puppet have a body almost like a human, just made out of wood. This version, however, has more of a mechanical aesthetic put into it with its arms made out of round ball joints and given thin limbs and arms.

Credit: Netflix

Fans who saw the poster were excited about Del Toro’s adaptation of the well-known puppet story. Some also hoped that this adaptation would be better than Disney’s, which was released back in Sept. 2022. And that hope seems more likely to happen as Disney’s remake received poor results from both fans and critics. The film earned an average score of 30 percent and lower on Rotten Tomatoes. Del Toro doesn’t have much to do but blow fans away like he always does in his storytelling.

This looks so much better than the newest Pinocchio! — E E N (@an_oIdcardigan) October 12, 2022

okay, this looks good. better than that other crap that came out lol. https://t.co/kvENDPAkEG — ナヌ (@chibinanu) October 12, 2022

Hopefully it’s better than the Disney live action version… https://t.co/xTTuH6Leni — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) October 12, 2022

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is an upcoming stop-motion animation film starring Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, and David Bradley. Del Toro teased his film to be “darker” compared to known adaptations of the famous tale and that it would explore what it means to be human.

The film is scheduled to come out on Netflix on Dec 9, 2022.