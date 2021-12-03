A new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently airing, providing a rapidly-edited quick overview of scenes from the trailers. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro are prominently featured, along with an explanation of how the multiverse is in trouble after Doctor Strange’s spell has unforeseen consequences.

But fans have noticed that there’s a key difference between this TV spot and the first trailer. In the trailer, Doctor Strange said to Spidey, “Ever since you botched that spell where everyone forgets that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, we started getting visitors.”

However, in this TV spot, he says, When I shut that spell down…we started getting visitors.”

There’s an important change here. In the trailer, the blame for the multiversal calamity is pinned firmly on Spider-Man, which seems a little unfair given that Strange is the Sorceror Supreme and should really know what he’s doing when it comes to magic. In the TV spot, Strange appears to take responsibility himself, saying that his stopping the spell is what caused the problems.

We know that No Way Home will see some conflict between Strange and Spider-Man (apparently connected to Strange’s mysterious ornate cube), with both likely blaming one another for what’s gone wrong.

Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see which line the final film goes with. MCU trailers and TV spots often use alternative takes for various reasons, but rarely do they have such potentially large impact on the plot.

Fortunately we don’t have to wait too long to find out, as Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters in just two weeks on December 17.