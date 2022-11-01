Longtime fans of Disney’s fairytale/rom-com mashup comedy Enchanted can finally rejoice! A new trailer for the long-promised sequel, Disenchanted, has finally dropped, a mere decade and a half after the original film hit theaters — and the whole gang is back and ready to do some serious reverse engineering of the original magic potion that made the original such a hit.

It’s been fifteen years since Giselle (Amy Adams) Princess of Andalasia traded in her fairy tale life for in real life true love with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and while it seems love has held true, satisfaction may be beginning to wane. The pair are leaving New York along with a now teenage daughter Morgan for a new life in the ‘Burbs.

After Prince Edward (James Marsden) and Princess Nancy (Idina Menzel) visit to help warm the new house and present Morgan with a wish-granting wand, life begins to look more than a little dull. Wishing for a new fairytale existence seems like the solution but it’s one that will have serious repercussions for the whole family, not to mention Andalasia.

“When Giselle makes the wish that the world could be a fairy tale, she still thinks she’s a younger lady, I guess, because she’s the ingenue. And she’s not anymore. She’s now the stepmother and things begin to unfold in that direction,” Amy Adams revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Disenchanted looks like it will reverse-engineer its predecessor’s successful formula in order to strike box office gold yet again but will the new formula save the (magic) kingdom or will it all come up poison apples? Fans will have to hold their breaths until Thanksgiving Day when the sequel makes its Disney Plus debut to find out.