The next ‘Barbenheimer’ has already been pitched but feels far less delightful

Movie lovers are flocking to theaters for the double feature of a lifetime this weekend as Barbie and Oppenheimer open in theaters. While the films will be excellent on their own, the idea of spending hours in a comfy movie theater seat for a double feature that fans have coined Barbenheimer is a dream — one we never knew we had — come true.

One Twitter user is counting on the Barbenheimer hype to continue to build, and not just that, but to inspire more Barbenheimer watch opportunities with upcoming films. It just so happens that the next twofer has already been pitched, but it’s less full of delight and more rooted in fright.

The clever Twitter user pitched a Five Nights At Freddy’s and Saw X watch-a-thon, and while it might seem a strange thing to say, a lot has happened in the entertainment realm since the original idea was posted, including Saw X getting bumped up to a September release date instead of Oct. 27, per Deadline. But it’s still a great idea.

can we do barbenheimer again but with fnaf and saw x pic.twitter.com/WBArydO07T — kylelayseggs (@wetwalrus31) July 19, 2023

FNAJ. Five nights at Jigsaws. It could work — jphillupthebowl (@Jphillupthebowl) July 20, 2023

Freddysaw has a good ring to it — ZR SUPPORTS THE WGA & SAG (@ZacharyRos3507) July 20, 2023

Some people pointed out that Barbenheimer works because the films are so different in nature and said that Saw and FNAF are too similar, but this Twitter user doesn’t care.

RHETORICAL QUESTIONS PEOPLE, THEY EXIST — kylelayseggs (@wetwalrus31) July 19, 2023

A double-feature fear fest just in time for a spooky season sounds like a dream for us, so we’re definitely on team Freddysaw or Five Nights at Billy’s. In fact, there’s nothing better than going to the movies during the most frightfully delightful time of year. Popcorn, soda, and a blanket to hide under when the spooks get too spooky? Sign us up!

all the people saying “barbenheimer works because 🤓👆” like this isn’t gonna be fire — robin for dbd (@RobinBuckly4DBD) July 20, 2023

Despite the news that the premiere of Saw X has been pushed forward a month, there’s still a way to enjoy one heck of a double feature à la Saw Patrol!

Saw X got moved to September 27 so now we have to do Saw Patrol. 💀 pic.twitter.com/2yxVKS1fB5 — NaysGameOpinions (@naysgameopinion) July 20, 2023

Now, Saw Patrol seems to have the same Barbenheimer flair that some responses were asking for, so we wonder if they’d reconsider now.

Some fans think Saw moved up its release because they didn’t want the FNAF competition.

Saw X just got moved up. They don't want no FNAF smoke. — MetalBat (@RealMetalLiam) July 20, 2023

Despite the same wavelength of the films and the earlier release of Saw X, we can’t wait to see both FNAF and Saw X in theaters later this year, but it’s all Barbenheimer this weekend!

Barbie and Oppenheimer premiere in theaters on July 21 while Five Nights at Freddy’s and Saw X premiere on Oct. 27 and Sept. 29, respectively. (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie also premieres on Sept. 29, in case you were wondering)