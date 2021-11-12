The Next Predator Movie Is Called Prey And Is Exclusive To Hulu

After 2018’s disappointing The Predator, things went quiet for the intergalactic hunter. The Disney/Fox merger seemed like a bad sign, coming with rumors that the entire Alien/Predator universe was going to be completely rebooted. But don’t count out the galaxy’s most notorious badass just yet, as the Predator will return next year in Hulu exclusive movie Prey.

The official announcement just landed, confirming that 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg is in the director’s chair, working from Legion writer Patrick Aison’s script. The connection to FX’s psychedelic superhero show looks to be fairly strong, as one of its stars Amber Midthunder is playing the lead role.

Prey is set to be a big departure from every other Predator movie, with the story focusing on a Comanche woman who defies the traditions of her tribe to fight as a warrior and ends up crossing paths with a Predator while on a hunt. Earlier this year, a plot summary leaked which gives a bit more detail:

“The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago, in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands, the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way, she is Patsi, the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all, Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.”

I’m hoping her story will end up somewhat similar to Machiko Noguchi from the Alien vs. Predator books and comics, who earned the Predators’ respect with her combat skills and ended up becoming a member of their tribe. Seeing a human living alongside the Predators and struggling to fit in was fun on those stories and it’d be awesome on film. Fingers crossed they’ve done their research.

With filming having now wrapped, let’s hope we get a Prey trailer and release date soon.