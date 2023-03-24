‘The Night Agent’ star Gabriel Basso’s movies and TV shows to check out

A new Netflix series is taking audiences by storm, and one aspect of The Night Agent is more popular than any other.

Gabriel Basso leads the action thriller’s cast as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, and audiences are already obsessed with the young actor. The first season of the show starts to unravel a vast, complex conspiracy that reaches to the highest offices in the U.S. government, and Basso’s Agent Sutherland is at its core, working to track down a Russian mole before its too late.

Basso’s performance in the series, which officially arrived on Netflix on March 23, is catching viewer attention, and prompting questions about the actor’s history on the screen. The Night Agent certainly isn’t his first role, but it might be the one that makes Basso a household name.

Gabriel Basso’s other roles

Basso showcases some serious action chops across the first season of The Night Agent, and fans are already hungry for more. The actor’s career is still young — particularly when compared against better-known action stars — but he still has a tidy list of roles for his fresh fans to eat up as they await news of his official Hollywood entrance.

That’s not to say that Basso hasn’t already appeared in plenty of big-name shows and films, but his name has yet to reach the heights many fans suspect his future holds. Someday, he might be on the same level as Jeremy Renner or Keanu Reeves, but for now he remains an up-and-comer.

Fans of Basso’s work in The Night Agent can eye his apparent range via a diverse array of previous roles. On television, he’s enjoyed cameos on some very unexpected programs — like iCarly (as “Fake Freddy”), The Middle, and Scared Shrekless (yes, we spelled that right) — but he’s also laid down roots for a solid future in action and drama. He was a mainstay on The Big C, alongside heavy-hitters like Laura Linney, Oliver Platt, and John Benjamin Hickey, and his leading role in The Night Agent all but guarantees more work is headed his way soon.

A similar track record on film all but assures Basso’s future among the stars, despite a lack of any major, widely publicized blockbusters. The 28-year-old actor is still in the midst of aging up his characters, leaving most of his resume to rely on much more youthful parts. He was among the main cast of Super 8 and The Kings of Summer as he worked his way up in the industry, and soon found himself starring in the Meg Ryan-directed Ithaca alongside Tom Hanks, and Hillbilly Elegy with Glenn Close and Amy Adams at his side.

The Night Agent might just be the release that helps Basso reach the top, and fans of his work in the Netflix series could be seeing him far more frequently in the years to come.