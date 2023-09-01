‘The Nun’ haunts innocent bystanders in spooky promotion ahead of the sequel’s release

Warner Bros. is getting pretty creative with its marketing for the upcoming movie The Nun II. The company set up a fake newsstand with a hidden nun to jump-scare passersby. It’s pretty hilarious.

The official The Nun Twitter/X page posted the video. It starts with people walking down the famous Venice Beach walkway in California. The “newsstand” is called The Conjuring Chronicle and features “magazines” and a sign that says “Your local newsstand.”

When someone gets close enough to the newsstand, a panel drops, and a pale hand in a nun’s habit reaches out at them. The results are pretty hilarious.

Image via Twitter

Also, the pages of the newsstand flutter on their own, forming a dark and scary image. The nun, by the way, is wearing a black mask, so you can’t see their face. They get some pretty good jumpscares on camera, too.

Terror appears when you least expect it – but you can expect to find our newsstand on [the corner of] Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles this weekend! The Nun II – Only in Theaters September 8. Get Tickets Now – Link in Bio. #ISawANun #TheNun2 pic.twitter.com/yqM9F4gVKF — The Nun (@thenunmovie) August 31, 2023

The Nun is set within the expanding universe of The Conjuring. The sequel is set about five years after the first movie, per Looper, and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) is again back to battle the demon Valak. Bonnie Aarons stars as the Nun, and Jonas Bloquet reprises the role of previously possessed Frenchie.

There are some newcomers to the franchise as well. Those include Anna Popplewell as Kate and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie. The movie is directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) from a script by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing.

The official tagline is: “A priest is murdered. Evil is spreading.”

The Nun II lands in theaters on Sept. 8, 2023.