The official trailer for The Offer, the Paramount Plus miniseries, which tells the story behind the making of The Godfather, has arrived, and it looks like the upcoming miniseries may be just as epic as its award-winning subject matter. The story will center on producer Albert S. Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, as he struggles to make what will later be regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time.

Although the history of The Godfather as a cultural icon is known to many, the trailer looks at the dramatization’s focus on the powers behind the making of the film. We find Teller’s Ruddy being recruited by legendary Hollywood wunderkind Robert Evans, played by Matthew Goode, to produce the film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel. We see Ruddy assembling a team that includes Juno Temple as talent manager Bettye McCartt before introducing us to some of the major players, which set The Offer well and away from other behind-the-scenes dramas.

Giovanni Ribisi and Anthony Skordi play mobsters Joe Colombo and Carlo Gambino, both heads of their respective crime families, which each made up part of the so-called Five Families of the New York Mafia. Colombo founded the Italian-American Civil Rights League, which protested The Godfather as defamatory to Italians — the trailer implies that the protests weren’t the only threats brought against Ruddy and the production itself.

By the trailer’s end, there is certainly the implication that heads will roll, metaphorically or otherwise, before The Godfather gets a chance to be shown on the big screen.

The Offer also stars Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola and Patrick Gallo of The Irishman as novelist and screenwriter Mario Puzo. Colin Hanks will feature as Barry Lapidus, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, and Justin Chambers will play Marlon Brando. The screenplay was written by Escape at Dannemora creator Michael L. Tolkin. Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will co-produce and direct.

The Offer will premiere on Paramount Plus on April 28.