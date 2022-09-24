‘The Old Guard 2’ cast swing by TUDUM to offer updates on the action-packed sequel

Director Gina Prince-Blythewood may have opted to helm box office-topper The Woman King in favor of The Old Guard 2, but Victoria Mahoney looks to have made for a more than capable replacement.

Charlize Theron and her band of immortal warriors scored a massive Netflix hit when the first movie dropped in July 2020, and Netflix were clearly confident in The Old Guard’s ability to launch a franchise given that the story ended with a sequel-baiting cliffhanger.

Along with the Academy Award-winning star and producer, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Ngô Thanh Vân, and Chiwetel Ejiofor all return from the first film, with Uma Thurman and Henry Golding among the new additions.

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard 1 of 20

Click to skip





































Click to zoom

Production on The Old Guard 2 hasn’t even wrapped according to the cast, but that hasn’t stopped the hotly-anticipated comic book adaptation from making a splash at TUDUM, where Theron and the gang were present (or at least, virtually) to hype up the next action-packed burst of stylized violence to come from the titular team.

Sadly, there wasn’t any footage to be shown with cameras still rolling, but as far as puff pieces go, the team did their jobs in reminding us that a blockbuster action epic is on its way to streaming sooner rather than later, even if something as concrete as a clip or even a release date would have been nice.

Having ended up as one of the most-watched Netflix original features ever, The Old Guard proved itself to be a global sensation two summers ago. Based on the remit for any self-respecting sequel to go bigger, bolder, and badder, we’ve got a sneaking suspicion the band is getting back together to seriously raise the bar.