‘The Omen’ prequel ‘First Omen’ lands lead actress

The upcoming prequel to the classic horror film The Omen has landed its star.

Breakout actress Nell Tiger Free will play the lead in the movie, which is called First Omen. The movie is being developed by 20th Century Studios, and Arkasha Stevenson will handle directing and rewriting, alongside writer Tim Smith, according to Deadline.

Free recently popped onto everyone’s radar after a star-making turn in the Apple TV Plus drama Servant, and she appeared with Miles Teller in the Amazon show Too Old to Die Young.

Free is a British actress who played Myrcella Baratheon in seasons five and six of Game of Thrones on HBO, but her role as Leanne Grayson in Servant put her career on a hot trajectory. Servant recently wrapped up its fourth and final season.

This would be the sixth movie in the Omen universe (not including some lesser-known TV versions). The original came out in 1976 and starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, and Harvey Stephens. It was about an Ambassador who switched out a dead baby at birth unbeknownst to his wife. A series of mysterious deaths leads the ambassador to the conclusion that the boy might be the son of the devil himself.

The original Omen made $60 million in 1976 (unadjusted for inflation) and spawned a number of follow-ups. The sequel Damien: Omen II came out in 1978, and Omen III: The Final Conflict came out in 1981. Omen IV: The Awakening came out in 1991, and a remake of the original starring Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles came out in 2006.

There’s no release date for the film just yet, but we’ll update you when it’s available.