The people have spoken, and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is your film of the year

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has won gold at the People’s Choice Awards, after taking home the top prize for Best Film.

The Marvel sequel beat out plenty of other favorites across multiple genres from the year. Nominees who fell short of Doctor Strange 2 include Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.

This wasn’t the only win for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, either. In total, the film landed four nods at this year’s ceremony, and it impressively managed to win three of them. The other two both were a result of the impressive acting by Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maxmioff.

Olsen won Best Female Movie Star and Best Action Star. The only nomination that Doctor Strange 2 didn’t win was for Best Action Movie, which was unsurprisingly snagged the year’s biggest film – Top Gun: Maverick.

As the name indicates, The People’s Choice Awards are decided by an online polling system, so anyone who cries foul over the results should have really gone ahead and voted themselves.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has received split reviews from viewers since its launch. While it was treasured by earlier viewers, the narrative slowly tipped across the scales as its release broadened. Right now, the film holds a solid 75 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes accompanied by an 85 percent audience score.

2022 has been a strong year for the film, especially in the superhero space, so for the Marvel sequel to take home the award is quite the achievement.