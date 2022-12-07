The perfect vacation for any ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan is officially an option

Pack your bags, grab your family, and get ready for a trip to Middle-earth. That’s right, one of the sets from Lord of the Rings has been listed on Airbnb for a magical two-night sleepover. Whoever said dreams can’t come true?

We’re officially jealous. You could be one of the only humans in history to sleep in a Hobbit-hole. One of the villages of The Shire, Hobbiton to be exact, is where you’ll be staying for the monumental occasion. Check out the listing here.

Your chance to go on this adventure of a lifetime begins on Dec. 14th at 10am (Dec. 13th at 5pm Eastern Time). Each opportunity to book is an easy six dollars, and winners are drawn raffle-style to ensure fairness. Here’s what the hosts had to say about what guests should expect during their time in this fantasy world.

“In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, guests will have special access to 44 permanently constructed Hobbit Holes and other beloved locations in The Shire. Overnight accommodation will be provided in The Millhouse, a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home with a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins, and homey decor curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey.”

An overnight stay isn’t all you’ll be getting out of this deal though. There are a few more amenities available that look to make this trip a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here’s the type of party you should be expecting, or rather, unexpecting;

“Private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of Preciousss™ downtime and afternoon tea. An evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast™ and Elevenses™ served daily. A behind-the-scenes private tour of Hobbiton Movie Set to explore the makings of the trilogies.”

No matter how you choose to experience your time away, there’s no doubt that this fantastical vacation might be the most peaceful time spent by anyone, ever. So best of luck, and if by chance one of our readers wins the contest, shoot us an invite. Please?