The pitiful historical epic deemed by science as the most inaccurate of all-time is exhumed for a fresh trashing

It’s definitely worth noting that nobody goes to see blockbusters that carry price tags of north $100 million for the sole purpose of witnessing 100 percent accuracy unfold in front of their very eyes, especially ones directed by Roland Emmerich, but that didn’t stop the dismal 10,000 BC from being anointed with an unwanted place in the history books.

We’re not even talking about the prehistoric epic’s reprehensible Rotten Tomatoes score of nine percent, either, but the fact scientists and historians were in agreement when they dubbed it as the single most historically-inaccurate feature film that’s ever been produced in the history of the medium, which is quite the achievement.

Even though 10,000 BC hauled in a decent $270 million at the box office in spite of a critical trashing, it isn’t exactly a film that lives long in the memory. To hammer that point home, it’s been taking a brand new pasting on social media after being dug up, dusted off, and subjected to even more ridicule.

Just clicked across “10,000 BC,” the historically accurate story of the Hunter-Gatherer Tribe that invented rouge, teeth whitening and eyebrow tweezers. pic.twitter.com/oL5r58B1HO — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 17, 2023

In an ideal world, 10,000 BC would stay buried where nobody would ever find it again, but it has come close to the forefront of the conversation at least a couple of times in the 15 years since it first landed in theaters and made a mockery of all the hard work put in by the aforementioned researchers in establishing what life was really like during the early days of humanity.

Emmerich has been struggling to recapture his mojo for a while now, but his furry frolic in the ancient past might just be his worst ever.