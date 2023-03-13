The ‘Quantumania’ hate stops here as Ant-Man fans argue why Scott Lang is secretly one of the strongest Avengers

Ant-Man may not be one of the strongest Avengers, but he can definitely hold his own; he’s a force to be reckoned both in the comics and on-screen and fans are tired of pretending he’s not.

In a since deleted Reddit post, user Realistic_Analyst_26 asked, “Can we please stop treating Ant-Man like he’s weak?” and fans were quick to agree with OP, citing examples that demonstrate the hero’s awesome powers. Some even put him on the level of Thor or The Hulk when it comes to strength, as Scott Lang is definitely no push over, (although he’d definitely still lose to The Hulk or Thor.)

He’s also smart, meaning he has both brains and brawn, so who knows, maybe he would have a chance against the Hulk.

Others pointed out his amazing ability to never age, a nod to Paul Rudd seemingly being immortal.

Despite all of his amazing powers and abilities, the one thing Ant-Man can’t seem to do is save his own movie from box office failure as it’s set to make less than the first two Ant-Man movies.

You remember when you were arrogantly wrong, and the people saying this movie was in trouble and would lose money were right? It's going to make less than the previous two Ant-Man movies.



Whilst he may be strong, could Ant-Man really have beaten Kang in a one-on-one fight like he did at the end of Quantumania? Many fans were disappointed with the outcome of the latest film and many expected Scott to fall to him or at least be beaten by the conqueror. The fact that he won seems like a little bit of a stretch to many.

But perhaps we’ve treated Ant-Man too harshly, there’s definitely a strong case to be made that Ant-Man could be up there with the best of the Avengers. He’s often been limited to small stakes plots, so we’ve never seen him use all of his strength, but we could finally see him at full power in the upcoming Kang Dynasty movie.