The Raid Star Iko Uwais Set to Play Expendables 4 Villain

Iko Uwais, the actor known for his starring roles in The Raid and The Raid 2, is set to play the role of the villain in The Expendables 4.



According to a new report from Deadline, Uwais will star alongside Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Randy Couture. Other new additions to the series include Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio, and Andy Garcia.



Uwais played the main character in the critically acclaimed Indonesian action films The Raid and The Raid 2, where he plays an elite member of the police force as he and his team are trapped in a tower with scores of armed and dangerous gangsters.



Uwais also made a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens where he played a member of Kanjiklub, an elite criminal organization to which Han Solo is indebted. More recently he has worked on films including Snake Eyes and Fists Full of Vengeance.

Little is currently known about the film’s plot as the cast and crew are keeping it tightly under wraps, so the extent and nature of Uwais’ role remains to be seen. At the very least, fans can rest assured an experienced action movie veteran and talented martial artist is taking on such a crucial role in the film.



The Expendables 4 is, of course, the fourth entry in a long-running franchise that began in 2010. The new film is directed by Scott Waugh and written by Max Adams, Dave Callaham, and Spenser Cohen with a release date set for sometime in 2022.