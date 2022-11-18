The remake of an all-time action classic finally escaping 15 years in development hell hardly sets the world alight

The longer any remake or reboot spends in development hell, the less likely it is to actually happen. However, there’s clearly something in the water seeing as the long-gestating Escape from New York do-over has finally landed a creative team, which came not too long after the cursed Red Sonja V2.0 shocked everyone by actually making it in front of cameras.

Filmmaking team Radio Silence, better known as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, have been tasked to drag the post-apocalyptic action classic back up from the depths. The crew may be responsible for the acclaimed Ready or Not and the wildly successful fifth installment in the Scream series, but that doesn’t mean their latest project has been greeted with an outpouring of undying adulation.

In fact, a lot of fans would much rather Escape from New York was left well alone, especially when the numerous remakes plucked from the John Carpenter back catalogue have been reliably proven as vastly inferior retreads.

I don't think Scream 5 was *THAT* bad, but this movie will definitely not be as good Escape From New York — Adam Sullivan (Official account) (@StarvingHamster) November 18, 2022

these remakes wouldn’t be as bad if they could pick ONE interesting filmmaker to remake shit. Instead we get the Walmart version of Halloween, Scream, Escape From New York, etc! https://t.co/7k0AuCz3Ch — jack (@zoolander_real) November 18, 2022

The guys who made the bad Scream are gonna fuck up Escape from New York now? I hope JC is getting money from it or I'll have to send some mean tweets at those hack losers. — Garland Briggs stan account (@neckbeardnj) November 17, 2022

We don't need a reboot of "Escape from New York". We need John Carpenter and Kurt Russel to do "Escape from Earth". #johncarpenter #snakeplisken — Paul Negative-G.com (@NegativeGcom) November 18, 2022

Would I go see an Escape from New York sequel with Kurt Russell?

Absolutely.

Would I go see a prequel or sequel with Wyatt Russell as Snake?

Absolutely.

Would I go see a remake?

Not so much. pic.twitter.com/9U898HKc9C — Steve Top Stuffing (@mrsteverules) November 18, 2022

Who is asking for another Escape from New York movie? — Roy (@Roy_Cravey) November 18, 2022

Gerard Butler was the first name attached to Escape from New York way back in 2007, and since then names including Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz, Sahara director Breck Eisner, Bones and All writer David Kajganich, Robert Rodriguez, Saw co-creator Leigh Whannell, Luther‘s Neil Cross, and many more besides have all flirted with the concept.

It’s taken a decade and a half, but Snake Plissken is on his way back to the big screen whether you like it or not. The big question now is who ends up donning the iconic eye patch, but we can at least rest easy knowing Wyatt Russell isn’t interested in committing “career suicide” by following in his old man’s footsteps.