The review embargo for Spider-Man: No Way Home expired last night and spoilers are beginning to appear all over social media. If you want to keep that element of surprise when you see it in the theater, you’ll need to have a plan to steer clear of spoilers. But there are now hints that if Marvel Studios had had their way, we could have had some really insane surprises in the movie.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been hitting the press circuit talking about the film. In an interview with Yahoo! Movie UK they discuss how exhausting it is to keep spoilers under wraps. Then Holland revealed that the initial marketing plan would have made that much more difficult:

“Remember when that was the initial marketing plan? The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange and they were gonna keep everything a secret. That is impossible.”

Gorgeous 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster showcases Spidey in the snow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Marvel Studios run an impressively tight ship, though I doubt even they could have kept Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx’s returns completely secret. After all, the casting news came early and it’d have raised a lot of eyebrows that these actors appear to be returning to the Spider-verse after so long away.

Even so, if anyone could pull this off it’d be Marvel Studios. After all, we only got confirmation that Dafoe was back in the first trailer and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard wasn’t guaranteed until the second. Plus, Marvel has also managed to keep Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s potential returns a secret, assuming that the hints they’re in the movie actually turn out to be real.

But given the enormous hype levels surrounding the villains, it seems they made the right decision. The internet went bananas at that first footage of Alfred Molina back in action, helping propel the trailer to become one of the most successful of all time.

Let’s hope the final movie lives up to all this hype. Reviews are looking good so far…

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.