The reviews for ‘Gladiator 2’ paint an oddly familiar picture, and some say that might not be a good thing

Gladiator 2 is one of the most highly anticipated sequels of 2024 and the follow-up to one of the most loved action movies of all time, so it’s not a surprise that fans are expecting a lot from this, the latest Ridley Scott film.

When it comes to having a stacked cast, Gladiator 2 can hang with any movie of today. Scott has assembled a team of talented actors that includes Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and a whole lot more of the stars you know and love.

With all of this backing it, you’re probably left wondering how good the movie actually is, and thanks to the first reviews shared on Rotten Tomatoes, we now know. Gladiator 2 appears to be good, but nothing so far has suggested it’s the breakout sequel that many might have hoped for.

Right now the movie holds a 74 percent critic score on the review aggregator site, which is almost identical to the 79 percent rating that the first film acquired over the years. However, according to the first reviewers, the duelling Rotten Tomatoes score aren’t the only similarity between the movies.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney called the film an “entertaining but imitative sequel,” and he isn’t the only one that to share this same sentiment. Film critic Mark Johnson praised the movie’s quality but criticized it for relying too heavily on flashbacks from the first film to ensure audiences are caught up.

#Gladiator2 – Very well crafted, but leaned too much on Gladiator nostalgia with flashbacks, repeated lines, and over-the-top characters. It felt like Scott didn’t trust the audience to recall the original well enough. Liked it, didn’t love it. I really wanted to love it. pic.twitter.com/e3PBZ3wrMb — Mark Johnson (@MarkLikesMovies) November 11, 2024

You might be thinking that the sequel being similar to the first film isn’t a bad thing because of how great the original was. However, most critics say that it has failed to live up to the first movie. Still, the majority of reviews are positive, and one thing that has been praised across the board is the fight scenes, so if you’re hoping to see another movie with incredible hand-to-hand combat, then you’re in for a treat.

#Gladiator2 sadly didn’t do it for me.



There’s a fun movie for many there, as the gladiator combat scenes themselves are a joy to watch unfold.



But, I don’t think the emotional core of the movie worked, and the CGI missed the mark at nearly every point. pic.twitter.com/8QVpBBiQHU — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) November 8, 2024

Failing to reach the heights that Gladiator did isn’t all that surprising. The movie was released in 2000 and went on to win several awards including the Academy Award for Best Picture and several other Oscar wins for its cast. It was without a doubt one of the best movies of the early 2000s.

Before you form your opinion on the sequel without even seeing it, we suggest you hang tight and wait until audience reviews begin to poor in. It’s not uncommon for reviewers to be harsh on movies, especially when they’re a sequel to something as iconic as Gladiator, so wait and see what your fellow movie-goers think before writing it off entirely.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait long to see the movie yourself. Gladiator 2 will be released in theaters across the United States on Nov. 22. By this point, we’ll have a much better idea of what the audience reception is, and how it fares in comparison to those oft-snobbish critics. Alongside its U.S. premiere, Gladiator 2 will arrive in other countries including the United Kingdom and Australia a week prior on Nov. 14. If you’re now set on seeing the movie, you can secure your tickets for the sequel now at all of the usual places.

