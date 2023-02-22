More than three years after The Rise of Skywalker concluded the main Star Wars saga, Lucasfilm doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge that the sequel timeline even exists, though some of its actors, including Keri Russell, remain optimistic about a return in the future.

At the moment, the Mouse House is giving the galaxy far, far away a break from the big screens, focusing instead on smaller projects like The Mandalorian or other animated ventures like The Bad Batch to keep the Star Wars name alive.

There’s no telling when and how the space franchise is going to make a cinematic comeback, but if it does, it’s going to involve a whole new cast of characters and quite likely a new timeline. Would that mean a story set hundreds of years in the future or the past? The Skywalkers are done as far as we can tell, but that doesn’t mean the story should end.

To that end, some sequel characters might also find their way into the upcoming roster. Keri Russell certainly thinks that she might be one of them. When ET Online asked her about a potential Star Wars return as smuggler Zorri Bliss, Russell feigned ignorance but in a way that leaves the door open, saying, “[It] could happen!”

Star Wars fans certainly don’t remember the sequel trilogy fondly. Indeed, even a mere mention of The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker could spawn a heated debate on social media after all these years. Still, if the writers would be given the opportunity to resurrect certain sequel characters, like Rey, Finn, or even Zorri, this might prove a helpful lifeline to draw from, especially if it’s a completely new narrative.

Then again, perhaps Lucasfilm should just start fresh. Isn’t that, after all, what many Star Wars fans are looking for following the sequel trilogy debacle?