The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
Not only has Chris Hemsworth’s landmark fourth solo outing suffered the ignominy of being one of the franchise’s worst-reviewed installments, but it arguably under-performed at the box office given that many were of the belief it would come within touching distance of the fabled billion-dollar threshold.
Maybe one day the consensus will shift to paint Love and Thunder in a different light, but based on the first wave of reactions to be sweeping the internet following the cosmic caper’s arrival on streaming, today most definitely is not that day.
Of course the floating head would dominate the early discourse, considering it’s one of the most baffling and visually ugly scenes we’ve seen in the entire history of the MCU, not just Phase Four. The criticism continues coming thick and fast for Love and Thunder, then, but given that we were promised the title hero would return at the end of the credits, we know this isn’t the end of the line for Hemsworth.
That being said, there’s a growing belief that fans would rather not see Waititi back at the helm for Thor 5 should it happen, but even if it doesn’t, it’s virtually a lock that the Asgardian icon will play a key role in 2025’s double-header of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.