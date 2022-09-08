The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.

Not only has Chris Hemsworth’s landmark fourth solo outing suffered the ignominy of being one of the franchise’s worst-reviewed installments, but it arguably under-performed at the box office given that many were of the belief it would come within touching distance of the fabled billion-dollar threshold.

Maybe one day the consensus will shift to paint Love and Thunder in a different light, but based on the first wave of reactions to be sweeping the internet following the cosmic caper’s arrival on streaming, today most definitely is not that day.

they patched Thor: Love and Thunder for the Disney+ version and it looks even worse now 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cMMv9zigfB — ❓❓0❓ (@comicxbook) September 8, 2022

WHAT they actually heard the complaining and reworked the floating head in Love and Thunder

Sadly, Imo the direction is so poor that this scene would've never worked no matter how good the effect. pic.twitter.com/g8OxkFVd5L — The Ultimate Love & Thunder Hater| Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) September 8, 2022

favorite scene in love and thunder. and then he survived… https://t.co/a9Bp4ay3Gf — koko (@kokoworld_) September 8, 2022

I’m not saying you’re right or wrong for hating Love and Thunder. Film is all subjective, but if you’re gonna keep running it down to the ground, then its already getting annoying. https://t.co/kbGXY3u5VC — Ben Meyer (@BenMeye08712597) September 8, 2022

I like Korg in Ragnarok.

I like Korg in Love and Thunder.

And when this happened to Korg (whom I like), I was upset and impressed that they might go through with it. And when he’s alive 2 minutes later, I suddenly did not care for Korg anymore. Crazy how copout deaths always suck https://t.co/kaG6OFDB8W — aaron 💚👊💜 (@vandawision) September 8, 2022

I see Love and Thunder discourse is popping up again. I have nothing to contribute except people really had me believin’ I was in for the worst MCU film when I went to see it. It ain’t even close lol. Fun flick, idk what the rest of you are smokin’. — Geek 🇺🇦 (@GeekSource_) September 8, 2022

love and thunder being added to disney+ oh boy i cant wait to see what nuanced takes twitter has on a comedy movie that was marketed as a comedy movie — em ☂︎ 🦇 sandman era (@cloudyseance) September 8, 2022

Love and Thunder set up like a MF pic.twitter.com/zYYlWHih4A — Namor Targaryen (@ZeroYear97) September 8, 2022

Of course the floating head would dominate the early discourse, considering it’s one of the most baffling and visually ugly scenes we’ve seen in the entire history of the MCU, not just Phase Four. The criticism continues coming thick and fast for Love and Thunder, then, but given that we were promised the title hero would return at the end of the credits, we know this isn’t the end of the line for Hemsworth.

That being said, there’s a growing belief that fans would rather not see Waititi back at the helm for Thor 5 should it happen, but even if it doesn’t, it’s virtually a lock that the Asgardian icon will play a key role in 2025’s double-header of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.