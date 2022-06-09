Gamers go into Geoff Keighley showcases expecting all sorts of surprise announcements and world premieres, but there’s one thing that no one saw coming at Summer Game Fest 2022, and that was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson making a brief and all too shirtless appearance to tell you everything you need to know about Black Adam.

Of course, it wasn’t as if The Rock had no reason to be there. The actor recently made his Fortnite debut by bringing the character known as the Foundation to life. But after thanking Epic Games and reflecting on their collaboration regarding the Foundation, Johnson talked a bit about his upcoming flick, Black Adam.

More specifically, he made sure that all gamers watching the showcase know what the titular Black Adam’s powers really are. As he explained it:

“And speaking of the future, you will also know me as Black Adam. Black Adam, as millions of you know around the world, you know the Black Adam mythology. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. And for those who don’t, I always like to say a quick tutorial is this: Black Adam has the powers of Superman. But the only difference? Well, there’s a few differences. But one of the biggest differences is, that Superman’s weakness is magic. Black Adam, one of his superpowers, is magic. So, you do the math.”

Feeling particularly cocky, are we? Black Adam has been in the wings as long as anyone can remember, but it’s great to see that Dwayne’s superhero passion project is finally seeing the light of day.

The movie is set to release in theaters on Oct. 21.