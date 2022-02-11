The Rock makes a big impression as Black Adam in new DC teaser

It’s an exciting day today, as we finally get to see new hi-res images from DC Comics’ Black Adam. The images include stills of Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centino’s Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.

Then, of course, the star himself, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, appears in DC’s new official teaser video. “My son dreamt of a better world, that’s why he saved me,” Black Adam states in the promo.

The video features The Batman, Aquaman, and The Flash along with Black Adam, reminding us of the exciting year DC has planned.

“There’s a glorious world out there,” Dr. Fate chimes in during another Black Adam clip. “Waiting for you.”

The stills for the video are stellar. We get to see Dr. Fate, the sorcerer played by Brosnan, masked and unmasked. For the first time in this adaption, we get to see Hawkman, who Aldis Hodge takes on with style.

If you blink, you may miss Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Unlike the other heroes, it’s not easy to miss Black Adam. What we don’t see is a confirmed villain in the clip; however, it is largely speculated that Sabbac will make an appearance in the movie.

Each image excites fans even more as they wait for Black Adam’s release on July 29, 2022.