The rumored ‘The Batman 2’ villain leaves fans wishing they’d pick anyone else instead

With December right around the corner, the 2022 retrospectives are rolling in, with many naming The Batman as their superhero movie of the year. The March release was a critical and financial hit, introducing the world to Matt Reeves’ grimy and damp take on Gotham City and Robert Pattinson’s tortured Bruce Wayne/Batman.

All of which meant it wasn’t a huge surprise when Warner Bros confirmed in April that The Batman 2 was in development. Pattinson and Reeves have said they’d love to show this universe’s Robin, and expressed interest in villains like the Court of Owls, Calendar Man, and Mr. Freeze.

But rumors now have built up that Hush will be the front-runner villain and fans aren’t exactly enthused:

Hush shouldn't be an option for a LONG time. Let reeves flesh out unique and fantasical batman villains. I don't want to see "realistic", just modernised inspired characters that aren't the basic options for detective stories. — Wallace (@WallaceDaGreat) November 28, 2022

Hush first appeared as a mysterious figure in 2003 and was eventually revealed to be Tommy Elliot, a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who’d been nursing a grudge against him. He’s a gifted surgeon, an expert marksman, has a genius-level intellect, and tactical skills to rival the Dark Knight himself.

But is Hush really the best pick when Batman’s rogues’ gallery has so many heavy hitters?

If this is true Hush as villain of the batman sequel SUCKS like bro there are a lot of batman villains a thousand times better and you pick the one who is ass😭 https://t.co/YMLT2QgZZ7 — gus 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) November 27, 2022

We have to agree:

Hush being the villain of the batman sequel sounds very boring — Galla. (@Galladeiator1) November 28, 2022

Give us a great on-screen Mr. Freeze already!

learning that hush might be the next villain in the batman sequel ruined my night — klarion the witch boy (@sleeepy_lau) November 28, 2022

Maybe he might work as a side character?

I honestly dont think Hush is going to be the main villain, if he's in there as a villain in general then I see no problem, I mean it is gotham and batman is bound to deal with multiple villains at the same time. https://t.co/W9dJn8hL43 — Kaldur'ahm (@Kaldurahm16) November 28, 2022

It’s worth remembering that this is just a rumor, though it seems clear that Reeves and Pattinson are at least interested in the character. If so, this wouldn’t be the first live-action Hush. He appeared in Gotham and in Batwoman played by various actors, though didn’t exactly set the world on fire.

Fingers crossed this rumor is just that, as a guy with bandages on his face and some handguns is a pretty unimaginative villain compared to the likes of Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow.