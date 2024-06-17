Image via Netflix
Category:
Movies
Netflix

The Russos are back with the Netflix sci-fi film ‘The Electric State,’ and it’s one of the oddest pairings yet

Unless, of course, it's nothing like the graphic novel.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 05:52 pm

Few genres are capable of dancing across the entertainment spectrum quite as unreservedly as science fiction; for every meditative spacewalk that wears its Kubrick reverence on its sleeve, there’s a loud, green-screen enabled faceplant biding its time for a Snyder Cut.

Recommended Videos

Consider The Electric State, the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag that exemplifies cybernetic, post-apocalyptic wanderlust. Furthermore, consider The Electric State, the film adaptation of the graphic novel that’s probably going to deviate from its source material and manifest as an action thriller; why else would you hire the Infinity WarEndgame brain trust of Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and the Russo brothers?

That’s our assumption, but what do we know for sure about this mysterious, stacked Netflix project?

What is The Electric State about?

Image via Netflix

Based on the aforementioned graphic novel of the same name, The Electric State is set in an alternate history in the United States in the 1990s, where a war between humans and robots have left parts of the country in ruins.

Michelle, a teenager who was orphaned on account of the war, meets a small, friendly robot and a strange survivor during her travels, and the three of them set out together in search of Michelle’s younger brother.

Who stars in The Electric State?

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 2
Photo via Netflix

Who doesn’t star in the film would be a better question. Millie Bobby Brown spearheads the cast as Michelle, while Chris Pratt co-stars as Keats, who’s likely the third member of Michelle’s party. Also among The Electric State‘s ranks are Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, and Martin Klebba.

And that’s just the live-action cast; loaning their vocal talents to the effort are Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, and Giancarlo Esposito as a character named Marshall, who we understand is the film’s antagonist.

As expected, the Russos direct a script from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, just like The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame, and The Gray Man.

It bears pondering why this quartet, with their bombastic filmmaking tendencies, took so much interest in the slow landscape of The Electric State; will they make a severe turn away from the source material for the sake of operating in their bread and butter, or is this a matter of flexing some less-targeted storytelling muscles? It’s quite an omen, in any case.

When does The Electric State release?

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord flying a ship on a daring mission
Image via Marvel Studios

At the time of writing, all we know is that The Electric State will be making its bow on Netflix sometime this year, which we’re already halfway through at this point. In other words, we won’t be waiting terribly long for the return of the Russos; here’s hoping they return to their MCU form rather than maintain their streaming-exclusive form (which has burdened us with the likes of The Gray Man and Cherry).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Move aside, Netflix; a ‘Three-Body Problem’ film adaptation is in post-production in China
3 body problem
3 body problem
3 body problem
Category: Movies
Movies
Move aside, Netflix; a ‘Three-Body Problem’ film adaptation is in post-production in China
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘You’re here for the wrong reasons’: The man behind the craziest Marvel performance this decade destroys ‘Madame Web’s Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web
Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web
Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘You’re here for the wrong reasons’: The man behind the craziest Marvel performance this decade destroys ‘Madame Web’s Dakota Johnson
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Who plays Joy in ‘Inside Out 2’?
Joy in Inside Out 2
Joy in Inside Out 2
Joy in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Who plays Joy in ‘Inside Out 2’?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 17, 2024
Read Article The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Toy Story
Toy Story
Toy Story
Category: News
News
Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Move aside, Netflix; a ‘Three-Body Problem’ film adaptation is in post-production in China
3 body problem
Category: Movies
Movies
Move aside, Netflix; a ‘Three-Body Problem’ film adaptation is in post-production in China
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘You’re here for the wrong reasons’: The man behind the craziest Marvel performance this decade destroys ‘Madame Web’s Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb in Madame Web
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘You’re here for the wrong reasons’: The man behind the craziest Marvel performance this decade destroys ‘Madame Web’s Dakota Johnson
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Who plays Joy in ‘Inside Out 2’?
Joy in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Who plays Joy in ‘Inside Out 2’?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 17, 2024
Read Article The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Toy Story
Category: News
News
Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 15, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.