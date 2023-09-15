The ‘Saw’ iceberg theory, explained

You'll be a 'Saw' expert in no time!

“Iceberg Theory” — a technique coined by American writer Ernest Hemingway — describes how media retains a minimalistic style that focuses on surface elements — the tip of the iceberg — without explicitly discussing underlying themes. When a viewer becomes privy to this larger, deeper context, their overall understanding of the work is elevated.

Let’s review the key components of the Saw franchise using this iceberg format.

Image via Twisted Pictures

Tier 1 — Reverse Bear Trap

John Kramer as the Jigsaw killer

Billy the Puppet as the franchise’s mascot

Twist endings are Saw‘s trademark

“Hello Zepp” Theme

Pig mask used to symbolize John’s son Gideon, who would have been born in the Year of the Pig

Saw video games

Social commentary – Focus on hospital workers, fame, adultery, police brutality/corruption, etc.

Dead By Daylight crossover – “SAW” Chapter

“Game over” catchphrase used by John and apprentices

Tier 2 — Pink Blood

Saw: The Ride at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, U.K.

Timeline continuity and inconsistencies

Gordon/Nelson are Jigsaw’s apprentices, but this is never addressed beforehand

Saw albums composed by Charlie Clouser

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios – Events coinciding with the release of Saw VI (2009) and Jigsaw (2017)

Chester Bennington’s neighbor was friends with Saw producer Mark Burg

Saw 3D‘s pink blood is laughably noticeable

Gideon Meat Plant was named after John’s unborn son Gideon

Saw‘s original credit song — “Hello Zepp” — had an alternate version in the director’s cut

Behind-the-scenes trap construction bonus material on Saw DVDs

Halloween blood drive – Whomever donated blood received a free ticket to a Saw movie and over 120,000 pints of blood were donated.

Tier 3 — Kevin McCallister

“Saw 0.5,” a short film, was conceived by James Wan and Leigh Whannell while studying in Melbourne

Kevin McCallister from Home Alone is Jigsaw theory

Adam Stanheight is still alive theory

Saw Rebirth comic

Cary Elwes legal case – Elwes Evolution Entertainment, his management firm, and the producers of Saw

The Scary Movie 4 bathroom set was reused for Saw III

Saw was never planned to have sequels

Scott Tibbs documentary – a pseudo-documentary set in the Saw franchise

QOTSA (Queens of the Stone Age) song “Burn the Witch” featured on Saw II‘s soundtrack

Brand and Ryan from Saw 3D are Jigsaw apprentices theory

X Japan’s song “IV” was featured in Saw IV

Bobby Dagen’s book S.U.R.V.I.V.E correlates with Jigsaw teachings (Start your life anew, Understand your problems, Redefine your priorities, Verify your self worth through commitments, Ignore your detractors, Value your loved ones, and Embrace every day as if it is your last)

Tier 4 — “Play Me”

Gordon was supposed to return numerous times from Saw III to Saw VI

Hoffman’s letter to Amanda was composed differently than what we see in Saw IV

A fart machine was used during certain takes to make actors laugh

Bathroom tiles from Saw sold to fans online

Saw II minigame “Play Me” features bonus content

Saw III deleted scenes – Amanda’s dream sequences and an alternate ending for Jeff

Full Disclosure Report tape shows Eric Matthews pre-Jigsaw

Saw III was planned to be the last Saw movie

Saw 3D was planned in two parts

Saw IV was supposed to continue with Jeff

Mandela Effect – Billy was never named throughout the franchise

John Kramer was going to regret the traps before he died in Saw III

Are You Scared – Reality TV show Saw knock-off

Tier 5 – Ransomware

Billy’s laugh originated from a cheap gag toy sound effect

The Saw II promo poster featuring severed fingers was banned

Wan and Whannell had to buy Billy his own plane ticket from Melbourne to LA

Lucky Star anime characters watch Saw III in Episode 9

Saw Ransomware – Blackmail software used to delete files or release them publicly

Muppets Saw V – Parody featuring pendulum trap with Ernie as Billy

Saw III‘s poster was made with Tobin Bell’s blood

Saw traps claymation from JLGR

Saw 3D played in a Massachusetts theater instead of Megamind in 2010

Saw IV played instead of The Bee Movie in an AMC theater in 2007

Some real needles were used in Saw II‘s Needle Pit Trap

The Muppets: Saw trailer

Jigsaw’s philosophies are based on Buddhist and Christian philosophies

Tier 6 – Waffle Iron Trap

The Glass Coffin Trap’s original victim was a homeless man in Saw IV

Jeff was meant to die in a giant blender trap

Saw III‘s Classroom Trap originally involved pulling teeth

Zepp was based on a real criminal who tickled children’s feet

Amanda had an abusive father

From Saw III onwards, the late Greg Hoffman was named as a producer

In Saw IV, the idea for the Glass Coffin Trap came from the director’s nine-year-old son

Addison from Saw II was meant to die in the Waffle Iron Trap

Tier 7 – Hardcore Parody

Most Saw traps are fully functional

Leigh Whannell was almost hit by a ceiling light

Some people believe John Kramer’s ideology

Dr. Gordon has Stockholm syndrome theory

Leigh based Jigsaw off a near-death experience with migraines

Some Saw traps are influenced by real-life torture devices – i.e. the Brazen Bull

You can buy functional Reverse Bear Traps online

Jigsaw shares similarities with cult leaders

Saw: A Hardcore Parody

Saw 3D director Kevin Greutert confirms Hoffman’s death

Real cases exist similar to Jigsaw – Evil Genius Netflix documentary

Tier 8 – Maggots

Gordon and Adam were originally meant to be trapped in an elevator in Saw

Real maggots were used on the pig corpses in Saw III

Billy was originally made out of papier-mâché and ping-pong balls

Go forth and bask in your newfound knowledge and binge-watch every Saw movie in time for Saw X, coming September 29.