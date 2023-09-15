The ‘Saw’ iceberg theory, explained

“Iceberg Theory” — a technique coined by American writer Ernest Hemingway — describes how media retains a minimalistic style that focuses on surface elements — the tip of the iceberg — without explicitly discussing underlying themes. When a viewer becomes privy to this larger, deeper context, their overall understanding of the work is elevated.
Let’s review the key components of the Saw franchise using this iceberg format.
Tier 1 — Reverse Bear Trap
- John Kramer as the Jigsaw killer
- Billy the Puppet as the franchise’s mascot
- Twist endings are Saw‘s trademark
- “Hello Zepp” Theme
- Pig mask used to symbolize John’s son Gideon, who would have been born in the Year of the Pig
- Saw video games
- Social commentary – Focus on hospital workers, fame, adultery, police brutality/corruption, etc.
- Dead By Daylight crossover – “SAW” Chapter
- “Game over” catchphrase used by John and apprentices
Tier 2 — Pink Blood
- Saw: The Ride at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, U.K.
- Timeline continuity and inconsistencies
- Gordon/Nelson are Jigsaw’s apprentices, but this is never addressed beforehand
- Saw albums composed by Charlie Clouser
- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios – Events coinciding with the release of Saw VI (2009) and Jigsaw (2017)
- Chester Bennington’s neighbor was friends with Saw producer Mark Burg
- Saw 3D‘s pink blood is laughably noticeable
- Gideon Meat Plant was named after John’s unborn son Gideon
- Saw‘s original credit song — “Hello Zepp” — had an alternate version in the director’s cut
- Behind-the-scenes trap construction bonus material on Saw DVDs
- Halloween blood drive – Whomever donated blood received a free ticket to a Saw movie and over 120,000 pints of blood were donated.
Tier 3 — Kevin McCallister
- “Saw 0.5,” a short film, was conceived by James Wan and Leigh Whannell while studying in Melbourne
- Kevin McCallister from Home Alone is Jigsaw theory
- Adam Stanheight is still alive theory
- Saw Rebirth comic
- Cary Elwes legal case – Elwes Evolution Entertainment, his management firm, and the producers of Saw
- The Scary Movie 4 bathroom set was reused for Saw III
- Saw was never planned to have sequels
- Scott Tibbs documentary – a pseudo-documentary set in the Saw franchise
- QOTSA (Queens of the Stone Age) song “Burn the Witch” featured on Saw II‘s soundtrack
- Brand and Ryan from Saw 3D are Jigsaw apprentices theory
- X Japan’s song “IV” was featured in Saw IV
- Bobby Dagen’s book S.U.R.V.I.V.E correlates with Jigsaw teachings (Start your life anew, Understand your problems, Redefine your priorities, Verify your self worth through commitments, Ignore your detractors, Value your loved ones, and Embrace every day as if it is your last)
Tier 4 — “Play Me”
- Gordon was supposed to return numerous times from Saw III to Saw VI
- Hoffman’s letter to Amanda was composed differently than what we see in Saw IV
- A fart machine was used during certain takes to make actors laugh
- Bathroom tiles from Saw sold to fans online
- Saw II minigame “Play Me” features bonus content
- Saw III deleted scenes – Amanda’s dream sequences and an alternate ending for Jeff
- Full Disclosure Report tape shows Eric Matthews pre-Jigsaw
- Saw III was planned to be the last Saw movie
- Saw 3D was planned in two parts
- Saw IV was supposed to continue with Jeff
- Mandela Effect – Billy was never named throughout the franchise
- John Kramer was going to regret the traps before he died in Saw III
- Are You Scared – Reality TV show Saw knock-off
Tier 5 – Ransomware
- Billy’s laugh originated from a cheap gag toy sound effect
- The Saw II promo poster featuring severed fingers was banned
- Wan and Whannell had to buy Billy his own plane ticket from Melbourne to LA
- Lucky Star anime characters watch Saw III in Episode 9
- Saw Ransomware – Blackmail software used to delete files or release them publicly
- Muppets Saw V – Parody featuring pendulum trap with Ernie as Billy
- Saw III‘s poster was made with Tobin Bell’s blood
- Saw traps claymation from JLGR
- Saw 3D played in a Massachusetts theater instead of Megamind in 2010
- Saw IV played instead of The Bee Movie in an AMC theater in 2007
- Some real needles were used in Saw II‘s Needle Pit Trap
- The Muppets: Saw trailer
- Jigsaw’s philosophies are based on Buddhist and Christian philosophies
Tier 6 – Waffle Iron Trap
- The Glass Coffin Trap’s original victim was a homeless man in Saw IV
- Jeff was meant to die in a giant blender trap
- Saw III‘s Classroom Trap originally involved pulling teeth
- Zepp was based on a real criminal who tickled children’s feet
- Amanda had an abusive father
- From Saw III onwards, the late Greg Hoffman was named as a producer
- In Saw IV, the idea for the Glass Coffin Trap came from the director’s nine-year-old son
- Addison from Saw II was meant to die in the Waffle Iron Trap
Tier 7 – Hardcore Parody
- Most Saw traps are fully functional
- Leigh Whannell was almost hit by a ceiling light
- Some people believe John Kramer’s ideology
- Dr. Gordon has Stockholm syndrome theory
- Leigh based Jigsaw off a near-death experience with migraines
- Some Saw traps are influenced by real-life torture devices – i.e. the Brazen Bull
- You can buy functional Reverse Bear Traps online
- Jigsaw shares similarities with cult leaders
- Saw: A Hardcore Parody
- Saw 3D director Kevin Greutert confirms Hoffman’s death
- Real cases exist similar to Jigsaw – Evil Genius Netflix documentary
Tier 8 – Maggots
- Gordon and Adam were originally meant to be trapped in an elevator in Saw
- Real maggots were used on the pig corpses in Saw III
- Billy was originally made out of papier-mâché and ping-pong balls
Go forth and bask in your newfound knowledge and binge-watch every Saw movie in time for Saw X, coming September 29.