The scandalous plan of Netflix’s new original to sleep its way to the highest seat of power backfires on the Top 10 in 64 countries

In a coincidence that could have easily been avoided, Netflix somehow conspired to release two fairy tale reimaginings on the exact same day. As a result, only one of them could come out on top, and it turned out not to be Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction.

Instead, Once Upon a Crime came up trumps as subscribers proved to be slightly more invested in watching Little Red Riding Hood and Snow White partner up to solve a murder mystery than they were in the salacious goings on in the fictional far-flung kingdom of Babenhausen, but only just.

Per FlixPatrol, The Art of Seduction debuted just one spot behind its spiritual contemporary on the worldwide watch-list, cracking the Top 10 in 64 countries around the globe to premiere as the second top-viewed movie on the entire content library.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In Ehrengard, a self-appointed expert on love is hired by a conniving Grand Duchess to try and guarantee her an heir, forcing him out on the hunt for a suitable future princess while teaching the Crown Prince about the dark arts of lovemaking and appealing to the opposite sex.

Unfortunately, things backfire when the heir ends up being conceived out of wedlock, forcing the entire royal family to flee to the safe haven of castle Rosenbad in an effort to ride out a scandalous storm. Just to complicate matters further, the monarchy-appointed matchmaker ends up falling for the title character.

It’s not going to win any awards, but based on its initial performance, Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction has at least lived up to its moniker by seducing viewers to give it a whirl.