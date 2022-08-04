‘The Sea Beast’ director teases a potential sequel for the Netflix film

Earlier this year, Netflix launched one of their most successful animated film ventures to date with The Sea Beast. And while it was a massive hit, there has been no official word about a follow-up.

While nothing has been locked in, director Chris Williams recently spoke to Comicbook.com, sharing how he has been thinking about ideas for a sequel to the animated hit.

“It’s been really overwhelming, honestly, the response. I worked on the movie Big Hero 6, and we always thought that one really lent itself to sequels, we were almost promising more movies at the end of that one, whereas with The Sea Beast it almost felt like it was so wrapped up that there wasn’t anywhere to go, which was fine. But honestly, I have been thinking about it, and I do have some notions about where you’d be able to go next with it. And it is true that it’s a pretty expansive world, and so there haven’t been any direct conversations about it, but I could potentially be game for it.”

The success of The Sea Beast was evident from its first week on Netflix, where it peaked at number one on the charts across 37 different countries.

Williams continued elaborating further to Comicbook.com on his joy in seeing fans connect with the movie and its unique characters by creating original art or drawing inspiration from the movie.

Of course, while Williams’ words are promising for those hoping to see more of The Sea Beast, nothing has been confirmed yet that would indicate a sequel will be arriving anytime soon. If you haven’t yet seen the movie, The Sea Beast is available on Netflix right now.