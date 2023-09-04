The sequel to a movie certified as one of the worst ever made several times over recasts its lead role, and for some reason people care

Writer and director Rhys Wakefield created a monster with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but not in a good way after everyone suddenly decided that refitting public domain characters into the stars of blood-soaked slashers was a bandwagon they had to jump on as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, the craze nobody asked for or wanted has the potential to make serious amounts of cash, with the reinvention of Hundred Acre Wood’s wholesome residents as maniacal murderers conspiring to earn over $5 million at the box office on a $100,000 budget to render the profit margins ludicrous.

To the joy of several, then, it was recently confirmed that cameras are now rolling on the sequel to a film so bad that both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb have designated as one of the worst to ever exist throughout the entire existence of the moving image, but there’s a catch.

via Altitude Film Distribution

Nikolai Leon is no longer playing the lead role of Christopher Robin, and apparently that was enough to spur folks into action and question why such a major recasting had been made.

This is Christopher Robin. All will be revealed 🐻🍯🍿 — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) September 3, 2023

We did! All we be revealed why in the movie — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) September 3, 2023

Wow after the first one you really thought you should make more? Really? Do you not have any honest friends? — rich stumpf (@rchimus) September 3, 2023

It’s remarkable that anyone really cares if we’re being honest, because it’s not as if Blood and Honey was an intimate character-driven piece that lived and died on the strength of its performances and subtle thematic undertones. It’s a one-note gimmick that birthed a new craze that’s guaranteed to be nothing less than horrendous all across the board, but there’s still folks out there wondering why the follow-up had the audacity to boot out one Christopher Robin and replace him with another.