The sequel to an overly hyped horror movie that couldn’t have been any worse is now filming

As soon as we heard that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was a real film that was really going to release to cinemas, it became apparent very quickly that we were barreling towards the point of no return of some twisted, creatively-void meme hell. And what did we do? We embraced it; for some asinine, ironic-for-the-sake-of-being-ironic reason, we enabled Blood and Honey by gifting it a $5.2 million box office return on a budget of less than $100,000.

And now we’re all going to pay for it, because Blood and Honey 2 is brewing somewhere in a gore-soaked variant of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Christopher Robin will discover the horrifying truth. #winniethepoohbloodandhoney2 now shooting. 🍯 🐝 🩸 pic.twitter.com/UuiPKULGhD — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) September 3, 2023

Indeed, the official Blood and Honey Twitter account has revealed that the sequel is officially in the works, leaving some folks without a bother to spare, and others to bask in the dire state of their media literacy.

With a well-deserved three percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Blood and Honey has given its sequel plenty of room to grow, but we’re all but certain that it won’t take advantage of any of it. That would imply, after all, that the folks behind Blood and Honey were actually interested in making a movie for the love of the craft rather than making a fast buck with a premise and execution that hold no merits outside of uncanny shock value.

At present, there’s no release date for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, but suffice to say that it’s not exactly one to watch out for.