The shocking incident that led to Miles Teller’s acting career

For most who see him onscreen, prolific and captivating actor Miles Teller was born for the spotlight. With credits in Divergent, Whiplash, and Top Gun: Maverick, his talent is unquestionable.

However, one significant moment in the actor’s life altered the course of his life. Becoming an actor was not always in the cards for him. This may be hard to believe for fans who have enjoyed his hard-hitting work, especially his feature film debut. In 2010, Teller was only 20 years old and had no film credits to speak of. But he was the emotional lynchpin in the devastating family drama, Rabbit Hole.

Adapted from the successful stage play, Rabbit Hole stars Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart as parents who have lost their 4-year-old son. This naturally causes fissures in the marriage causing Becca (Kidman) to go on an emotional journey. Surprisingly, she finds solace in the unlikeliest of places — the person responsible for her son’s death. Becca forms a kinship with Jason (Teller) who was driving the car that killed her son. The resulting movie is a harrowing drama about the realities of grief. Interestingly enough, Teller’s real-life car accident was one of the reasons he earned his first role.

The event that changed everything for Miles Teller

In an interview with W Magazine following his acclaimed film Whiplash, Teller gave context to how he broke into the business. At the time, he had no aspirations towards acting. But while out with his friends one night at a concert, the course of his life changed.

When I was 20, I was in a car accident. Some friends and I had been at the Gathering of the Vibes, a Deadhead festival in Connecticut, and we were driving back to my hometown in Florida. My buddy lost control of the car, jumped three lanes of traffic, and the car flipped eight times. I went out the window before the car started to roll. Everyone was yelling, ‘Where’s Miles?!’ I was covered in blood by the side of the road.

This accident resulted in the facial scarring that has been a trademark for the actor. It also encouraged him to pursue acting and attend New York University. Not long after, he earned the role in Rabbit Hole, with the help of his appearance. Teller told the outlet that director John Cameron Mitchell thought his scars were fitting for the character who was the cause of a heartbreaking death. This surprising tale would ultimately lead to an impressive career in film from serious dramas to humorous rom-coms.

