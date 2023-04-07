The sky is blue, water is wet, and James Gunn shoots down another DC rumor

Beyond his impressive track record for making excellent superhero movies, James Gunn harbors a plethora of other credentials that make him perfect for the co-head of DC Studios job.

Specifically, the fact that he himself is also a superhero. After all, you don’t calmly shut down rumors about your properties every other day without superhuman levels of patience, and Gunn has certainly turned Twitter into his personal shooting gallery in that department.

Most recently, the DC gaffer took to Twitter to quell a recently rampant rumor about the The Batman‘s expanding universe, which exists under the Elseworlds banner.

Nope. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 6, 2023

When asked if the rumors about a Poison Ivy-centric film in Matt Reeves’ continuity was true, Gunn gave a very simple “nope” in response.

Evidently, DC rumors are like hydras; chop off one head, and two more grow back.

As for the current, non-rumored state of the Reevesverse, which kicked off last year with The Batman, we know that the inaugural film’s sequel will be releasing to theaters on October 3, 2025. Moreover, an eight-episode spin-off starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin, the aptly titled The Penguin, just began filming last month, and will see an HBO Max release sometime in the future.

Reeves has also revealed plans for two other spinoffs, both of which remain untitled at the time of writing; one being a horror-tinged Arkham Asylum series, and the other a police procedural centering on the Gotham City Police Department. As of October, Antonio Campos (The Punisher, The Staircase) has been recruited to write, direct, and executive produce the former, while the latter still remains in development.