The SnyderVerse could be about to head to Netflix, according to one person with no proof or evidence

Look, we get it; it’s never easy to say goodbye to a show, film, franchise, or any piece of media that you love, and it’s entirely understandable, even commendable, to fight for its potential future.

But dear mother of Gunn, the SnyderVerse cult is getting to be too much. At this point, it might be worth releasing a streaming service and social media platform dedicated to the saga just so the flood of hashtags and unhinged tweets stop arriving at our online doorsteps.

That, much like the SnyderVerse restoration, is a hollow dream that we’ll hang on to nonetheless, but for now, we get to bear witness to more hopium-huffing masquerading as news.

It’s not the above tweet that’s any big talking point; the denizens of the internet like to make up dubious leaks every other hour. It’s the author’s follow-up tweet, however, that a part of us can’t help but be fascinated by, and it’s a part of us we can’t stand.

1) Don’t ask who my source is.

2) Don’t ask me to answer your questions. I’ll respond to whoever I want to.

Peace! — Dr. EZ – Brandasio (@DrEZBrandasio) April 24, 2023

On some level, you have to admire the sheer boneheaded bravado on display here; not only does this local Snyder zealot have the innate reckless abandon necessary to make a claim without a source, but they actively beseech the rest of Twitter to not ask who this alleged source even is.

Of course, this was received as seriously as you’d expect.

Did you get your source from Ligma? — Kevin_Spence. (@BurnerB72932455) April 24, 2023

lol "Trust me bro" — DaDaDaDa (@gilshadow) April 24, 2023

Could the SnyderVerse wind up finding new life on Netflix? We have no idea. Should we give the benefit of the doubt to a crowd that, at a moment’s notice, would put together an effigy of James Gunn as though he’s the source of all of their problems? Well, that’s a personal decision.

All we’re saying is, we aspire to have so few problems in our lives that we can dedicate this much time to speaking a long-dead franchise back into existence in the most collectively deranged manner possible.