The solitary scene from one of the most twisted horrors of all time continues to terrorize people nearly 15 years later

The trick to creating a worthwhile horror franchise is capitalizing on the success of an original piece and following in the footsteps of its greatness. However, there are some horror franchises that have completely flatlined and capitalized far too heavily on their worst components. This is precisely the case for The Human Centipede 2 — a pulse-pounding body horror often considered to be one of the most twisted of all time… and for good reason.

Ever since the movie released in the United States back in October 2011, critics and audiences alike were equally dumbfounded and discussing a particular scene that has invaded all of our minds for nearly 15 years. The scene in question pertains to a moment in the jaw-dropping horror project where a victim by the name of Rachel is desperately trying to escape the vicious wrath and sinister intentions of villain Martin Lomax. While trying to escape Martin, Rachel jumps into a car and attempts to drive away just after bearing her second child, but Rachel accidentally kills the infant after its head got stuck under the accelerator.

Image via Bounty Films

The aforementioned scene has gone down in horror movie history as one of the most twisted of all time, with Redditors on an eerie thread on the r/horror platform insisting HC2 is a “demented movie” and “the grossest movie” most horror fanatics have ever seen to this day.

What’s worse is that another film in the overall trilogy was released just 4 years after that, although it’s hard to disagree with the fact that scene in particular from the second movie will continue to terrorize people decades after. Then again, we didn’t think things could get worse after that mess of a first film.