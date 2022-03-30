‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ star Paul Herman dies aged 76

Paul Herman, the American actor best known for his beloved roles in Silver Linings Playbook and The Irishman, passed away on his 76th birthday yesterday.

Doug Ellin, the creator of HBO’s Entourage, shared the news on Instagram overnight with the words: “Paulie was generous, caring, and hilarious. And too young to be gone.” Herman played Marvin, an accountant based on Ellin’s own father, in the series.

Herman was also recognized for his portrayal of Peter “Beansie” Gaeta, the ex-drug dealer turned pizzeria who remained a close ally of the DiMeos in The Sopranos. Herman was also well known for his role as an unnamed dealer in another Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, 1990’s Goodfellas.

His Soprano’s co-star Michael Imperioli also passed the word in a post, writing:

Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor…Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.

No cause of death has been made public at this time for the star, who hailed from Brooklyn, New York.