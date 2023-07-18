The standalone prequel to a remake of an adaptation that only released 4 years ago sets a date to see a dead horse get flogged some more

You can’t even turn around these days without stumbling over a Stephen King adaptation, and the quality is about as consistent as you’d imagine given the sheer quantity on display. However, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is going to take some beating when it comes to the most unnecessary.

It was only four years ago that the remake of the 1989 movie based on the 1983 novel released to middling reviews and decent box office, but instead of making a direct sequel to a hit that grossed $113 million at the box office – or perhaps leaving it the hell alone for a change – it was decided a prequel was the best course of action instead.

Image via Paramount

In microcosm, Bloodlines is the standalone origin story for several characters who factor prominently into the source material, which was itself adapted for the big screen and awarded a sequel, and was then reinvented as a theatrical exclusive that landed in April of 2019. Lindsey Beer’s chiller won’t even have that luxury, though, with Paramount Plus premiering the film on October 6.

The story follows Jud Crandall way back in 1969, where his dream of leaving behind his hometown forever get stifled when he uncovers a dark family history that ensures he’ll never be able to live, forcing him to partner up with his childhood buddies in order to confront an ancient evil that’s gripped the town of Ludlow ever since it was first formed.

Does Pet Sematary: Bloodlines need to exist? Of course not, it’s flogging a dead IP if ever there was an example, but it remains to be seen if people will end up checking it out.