The star of a hit streaming franchise arrested for sexual assault while attending a festival to collect an award

Under normal circumstances, flying into an international film festival to collect an award celebrating your status as a fast-rising young star would be a cause for celebration for both the actor in question and their legion of fans, but Gabriel Guevara has instead been arrested by the authorities.

The star of the hit My Fault franchise – which debuted as one of the biggest hits on Prime Video this past June and has two sequels in various stages of development – had a warrant out for his arrest based on allegations made in France, with the Italian authorities taking him into custody and waiting for the court of appeals to rule before starting the extradition process.

via Amazon Studios

The Marcello Mastroianni Award is handed out at Venice every year to an emerging talent, with previous winners including Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis, and Tye Sheridan. Guevera was intended to pick up his accolade today, but obviously that won’t be possible seeing as he’s now under the supervision of local police.

The 22 year-old has been quietly building up a reputation as one of the most promising new faces on the European film and television scene after finding success on screens both big and small, but suffice to say such serious accusations and an impending court case could realistically torpedo his entire career depending on how things play out from here.

With over six million followers on Instagram, Guevera evidently has a sizeable following, many of whom will no doubt be left distraught after catching wind of his arrest in a story first broken by Venice daily La Nuova (per The Hollywood Reporter).