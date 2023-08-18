The star of the highest-grossing entry in horror’s biggest-ever franchise sues Warner Bros. for exploiting their likeness and hiding the money

With over $2.1 billion at the box office and counting, The Conjuring Universe is far and away the most successful franchise in one of cinema’s most enduringly popular genres, of that there’s no question.

Based on that, you’d imagine the person who played the main role – who also happened to be the title character – in its single highest-grossing installment would be fairly compensated for their efforts. Instead, Bonnie Aarons – who played the titular ghoul in The Nun – has sued Warner Bros. for allegedly withholding money due to her under the terms of her contract.

A lawsuit filed earlier this week lays down the law, claiming that the studio has been indulging in shifty practices to prevent Aarons being paid the sums she’s obligated to receive for her contributions.

“Instead of accounting and paying in a transparent fashion, Warner Bros. obscures and hides the true amount of Ms. Aarons’ rightful share of merchandising revenues, all while continuing to exploit her.”

The actress was paid a measly $71,5000 for leading the movie that hauled in $365 million from theaters on a $22 million budget, which also included a $175,000 bonus and a share of the profits from merchandise featuring Valak in all of her nightmarish glory.

It’s not a great look for Warner Bros. considering the outfit’s tales of penny-pinching have been all over the headlines recently, never mind the fact The Nun II is only weeks away from coming to theaters on Sept. 8, with the ongoing legal action poised to cast a shadow over what should be a sizeable hit.