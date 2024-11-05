The start of ‘Smile 2’ is available to watch online, but only if you literally smile for it

If you aren’t yet sold on seeing Smile 2 in theaters then you’re in luck! Paramount has shared a new way to get a taste of the film from your own home, but it will take a little physical strain to get through.

The movie’s first seven minutes have been shared online, but to watch them you’ll need to smile into your webcam continuously the whole time. That’s right, you better stretch those facial muscles because if you stop smiling then you’re going to have to start again before you can resume the video.

Fortunately, if you do happen to need a break then the video will be paused, not stopped so you can just pick up where you left off when you’re ready, instead of having to completely start over. We can’t blame you at all if you need a rest, seven minutes is a long time.

The Smile sequel is finally in theaters and it has debuted to $23 million globally. That’s an improvement over the original which earned $22.6 million in the same timeline but eventually managed to net $217 million globally which made it a huge success. Smile 2 is said to have cost around $30 million to make, so it has almost recouped its budget already.

While the first film was well-reviewed, this sequel is doing even better. Reviewers loved the movie, which has resulted in it receiving the certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a whopping 86% score. Alongside that, fans have reviewed it well enough to log in at 81%, so it seems everyone is loving this movie.

For perspective, the first Smile movie has a critic score of 79% and an audience rating of 77%. Those are both surprisingly high for a horror movie, and make the series one of the most critically successful in recent years. That’s surprising for a film whose premise revolved around smiling.

Smile 2 is centered around Skye Riley, a pop star who is set to go on her global tour. During this same time, things start going awry with the star encountering terrifying and inexplicable events that force her to look back into her past.

This sequel brings an entirely new cast to the franchise which is led by Naomi Scott and includes stars such as Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and Dylan Gelula. Parker Finn returned for this movie as a writer after creating the first film.

It isn’t clear when Smile 2 will be released on streaming platforms, but it is bound to happen in a few months. In the meantime, take this opportunity to get a tease of what’s coming using Paramount’s smile system, but only if you dare.

If you enjoy the preview and want to see more you can head out to theaters right now and check out all of Smile 2.

