The Suicide Squad Features A Surprising Star Wars Cameo

James Gunn admitted that the one character in The Suicide Squad that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off was Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, who provides the emotional undercurrent of both Task Force X and the movie itself. She’s a rare beacon of light in a grim, gritty and very violent comic book actioner populated by scumbags, murderers, corrupt officials and intergalactic starfishes, and fans have taken her to their hearts.

Her companion Sebastian has become a breakout star in his own right thanks to his penchant for waving to other members of the team and offering them leaves as a means of comfort, with Ratcatcher’s furry friend brought to life by a combination of real rodents and CGI, and in a gloriously underrated pun one of the animal stunt doubles listed in the credits goes by Crisp Rat, in a brilliant nod to Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy leading man.

Of course, Warner Bros. and DC Films weren’t going to stick a rat in the recording booth for the ADR sessions when they invested $185 million into The Suicide Squad, so they turned to one of the most notable voice actors in the business to squeak and squeal to their hearts content, with Star Wars legend Dee Bradley Baker getting the call.

Incredibly, Baker has well over 600 credits to his name, but he’s arguably best known for his tenure in a galaxy far, far away. Across The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch, The Force Awakens, The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes, Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, Kinect Star Wars, Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the 58 year-old has voiced dozens upon dozens of fan favorite characters, and now he’s a rat in The Suicide Squad.